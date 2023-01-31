Take Back Nigeria For Good, Obasanjo Urges Nigerians

As the general elections draw near, former president Olusegun Obasanjo has encouraged Nigerians to seize control of their nation.

Obasanjo reportedly said this in Port Harcourt while serving as the chairman of the Obi-Datti South South Business Summit, which was put on by the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign South-South caucus and The BIG TENT, according to a statement by Prof. Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia, Director of Public Affairs and Lead Spokesperson.

The founder and senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, served as the previous president’s representative.

The necessity to put Nigeria back on the road of industry, hard work, and comparative competitive growth was stressed by Prof. Pat Utomi, Chief Driver and Leader of the BIG TENT.

The pioneer of the initiative, Deacon Chris Iyawoye told the audience that in Peter Gregory Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, “we have found a Man who can truly take our Country from Consumption to Production.”