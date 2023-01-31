News

Take Back Nigeria For Good, Obasanjo Urges Nigerians

Anthony Adeniyi15 hours ago
45
Obasanjo
Obasanjo

As the general elections draw near, former president Olusegun Obasanjo has encouraged Nigerians to seize control of their nation.

Obasanjo reportedly said this in Port Harcourt while serving as the chairman of the Obi-Datti South South Business Summit, which was put on by the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign South-South caucus and The BIG TENT, according to a statement by Prof. Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia, Director of Public Affairs and Lead Spokesperson.

The founder and senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, served as the previous president’s representative.

The necessity to put Nigeria back on the road of industry, hard work, and comparative competitive growth was stressed by Prof. Pat Utomi, Chief Driver and Leader of the BIG TENT.

The pioneer of the initiative, Deacon Chris Iyawoye told the audience that in Peter Gregory Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, “we have found a Man who can truly take our Country from Consumption to Production.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi15 hours ago
45

Related Articles

primate ayodele

Tinubu’s Emilokan Slogan Has Spiritual Meaning – Primate Ayodele

14 hours ago
INEC

2023: Stay Neutral, INEC Warns Transport Unions

14 hours ago
nnamdi kanu

Kanu’s Worsening Health Not Political, Family Tells FG

14 hours ago
Boko Haram, ISWAP

ISWAP Distributes Old Naira Notes To Travellers In Borno

15 hours ago