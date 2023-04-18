Take Advantage Of IPP For Steady Power Supply, PM Urges Edo Residents

The Edo State Government’s power sector reform under Governor Godwin Obaseki’s leadership has made significant progress with the extension of over 50km of Independent Power Plant (IPP) cables to various parts of the State, and residents have been encouraged to take advantage, to ensure uninterrupted access to electricity for its citizens.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Electricity, Engr. Victor Obanor, made this statement while commending the Governor for his unwavering commitment to transforming Edo into a power hub through effective power sector reforms.

During a live interview with journalists on Thursday, 13th April 2023, Obanor noted that the IPP extension project was capital intensive, but the Governor’s steadfastness in his bid to transform Edo into a smart city made the milestone possible. The cable extension project has covered different parts of the state, including Sapele Road, Airport Road, Ugbowo Road, Siluko Road, G.R.A axis, Ring Road, Akpakpava Road, Ramat Park, and environs, as well as the Oba’s Palace.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, recently signed a constitutional amendment bill into law, allowing states to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity in areas covered by the national grid. With this legal backing, Edo is now enabled to generate, supply, and distribute its own power across the State.

Obanor urged residents to take advantage of the opportunity and tap directly from the IPP cable extended to their localities. This move he said, would enable them to benefit from the uninterrupted power source made available by the Governor Godwin Obaseki administration.

The success recorded in the power sector has also helped to reduce the effect of the lingering challenges with the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

Edo State is maximising the IPP initiative as part of its strategy to bridge the power gap in the State and ensure every community can have access to electricity.