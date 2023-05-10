Tajudeen Abbas, Benjamin Kalu Visit Obasanjo, Tinubu

Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu Endorsed for Key Positions in the House of Representatives

Tajudeen Abbas, a seasoned politician representing Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, is set to embark on his third term in the House of Representatives. Known for his exceptional leadership skills, Abbas currently serves as the Chairman of the Land Transport Committee in the House, further showcasing his dedication to public service and governance.

Similarly, Benjamin Kalu, a respected member of the House and representative of Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, is also returning for another term. Kalu holds the esteemed position of House Spokesperson, using his eloquence and expertise to effectively communicate the legislative agenda and policies of the House to the public.

Both Abbas and Kalu have received significant endorsements from President-Elect Bola Tinubu and the APC Joint Caucus of the House. Their remarkable track records and unwavering commitment to their constituents have earned them the trust and support of these influential political figures.

In their quest for key leadership positions in the House of Representatives, Abbas and Kalu have taken the initiative to pay courtesy calls to notable figures, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and President-Elect Bola Tinubu. These visits signify their desire to foster unity, garner support, and seek guidance from experienced statesmen who have played crucial roles in shaping the nation’s political landscape.

As they embark on their leadership journey, Abbas and Kalu demonstrate a deep sense of responsibility and a strong determination to serve the Nigerian people. With their wealth of experience and commendable accomplishments, they are well-equipped to make significant contributions to the legislative process and represent the interests of their respective constituencies.

As the House of Representatives prepares for a new session, the potential appointments of Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker and Benjamin Kalu as Deputy Speaker hold great promise for effective and impactful governance. Their endorsements by President-Elect Bola Tinubu and the APC Joint Caucus of the House affirm their suitability for these prestigious positions. The nation eagerly anticipates the positive contributions that Abbas and Kalu will bring to the green chamber, as they work towards advancing the nation’s interests and delivering meaningful progress to the Nigerian people.