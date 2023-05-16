Tackle Brain Drain, NBA Urges Tinubu

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has urged the incoming administration led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the increasing issue of brain drain in the country.

During the unveiling of the logo for the 63rd Annual General Conference of the association in Abuja, NBA President Yakubu Maikyau emphasized the need to tackle this concerning trend.

Maikyau expressed his disappointment that Nigerian-trained professionals often achieve remarkable success in various fields abroad but struggle to replicate the same level of accomplishment within the country.

He highlighted the immense potential Nigeria possesses and stressed the urgency of identifying and resolving the factors that hinder progress.

He said, “We, as a country, are blessed with all the potentials to get it right. But whatever that is bugging us down, it is time for us to identify them and it is time for us to find lasting solutions to them.”

The NBA’s call for action aligns with broader concerns about the negative impact of brain drain on Nigeria’s development and progress. It serves as a reminder of the significance of creating an enabling environment that encourages professionals to remain and thrive within the country, offering them opportunities for growth and advancement.

As Nigeria moves forward under the leadership of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is crucial to prioritize measures that address brain drain and create a favorable ecosystem for professionals to contribute their skills and expertise to the country’s development. By tackling the underlying factors driving this phenomenon, Nigeria can retain its talent, foster innovation, and accelerate progress across various sectors of the economy.