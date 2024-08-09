Syria Says Four Troop Hurt in Alleged Israeli Strike

Syrian state media reported Thursday that four soldiers were wounded by an Israeli strike in central Syria, citing a military statement.

The statement said the strike also caused “material losses,” without further elaborating.

Earlier Syrian reports claimed that explosions were heard at the Shayrat Airbase in Homs.

Israel has not commented on the alleged strike, which came nearly a week after a reported Israeli attack on a Hezbollah convoy crossing into Lebanon near the Syrian border village of Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, which is around 20 miles southwest of Homs.

Israel has been carrying out airstrikes inside Syria since the outbreak of that country’s civil war in 2011, mainly targeting attempts to transfer weapons to the Iran-backed Hezbollah or to keep Iranian fighters themselves from gaining a foothold near Israel’s border.

Since Hamas’s brutal October 7 massacre, which saw some 1,200 people killed in Israel and 251 kidnapped, Israel has escalated its strikes on Iranian-backed terror targets in Syria and has also struck Syrian army air defenses and some Syrian forces.

Hezbollah has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israel since it started launching attacks from Lebanon a day after its Palestinian ally Hamas’s terror onslaught, which sparked the war in Gaza. The Lebanese terror group is currently threatening to retaliate for the Israeli airstrike last month that killed its top military commander Fuad Shukr, with Israel on high alert as it braces for the potential attack. Source