Sylvester Oromoni to Be Buried January 27 – Family

Sylvester Oromoni, the 12-year-old pupil who was allegedly bullied to death at Down College, Lekki, Lagos, will be buried on January 27, his family has announced.

The deceased was reportedly tortured to death by seniors of his school with the aim of initiating him into a secret cult society.

Burial plans for the deceased who died 9n November 30 was contained in a statement signed by Concise News m

It read, “As a family grappling with the profound sorrow brought about by this inexplicable loss we have chosen to bid farewell to Sylvester on Saturday, January 27, 2024 with final rites to be conducted at Ogbe-Ijaw Warri Kingdom, Delta state.

“Exactly two years ago, precisely on November, 30, 2021, the death of our 12-year-old son, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a pupil of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State, was announced in controversial circumstances, after he was tortured to death by some senior students who wanted to initiate him into a cult group and till date we as family is yet to get justice in the matter.

“Sylvester, born on December 4, 2009, met a devastating end on November 30, 2021, succumbing to injuries inflicted in a harrowing assault by fellow students.

“Before his untimely demise, Sylvester was renowned for his exceptional intellect and maturity beyond his years. A young mind brimming with potential, he demonstrated remarkable initiative and an extraordinary sense of humor, endearing him to those fortunate enough to cross paths with him. Sylvester’s insatiable passion for knowledge, particularly in fields of computer science, programming, electrical science, and his special interest in football set him apart.

“His absence has left an irreplaceable void in our lives as a family and the lives of those who hold him dear, and his legacy will endure through the indelible memories of the profound impact he made on those around him.”

“As we continue to mourn our son, we as a family implore everyone to honour Sylvester’s memory by reflecting on the bright spirit that enriched their lives and celebrate the intellect that radiated from his young mind. As the community mourns the loss of this promising scholar, we will continue to demand justice for our beloved son who was murdered in cold blood by fellow students.”