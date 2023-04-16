Sylva Celebrates Bayelsa Gov Win, Hails APC

The Bayelsa State Governor-elect, Timipre Sylva, has said the All Progressives Congress has demonstrated true democracy.

Sylva said this in a statement on Sunday while appreciating party members for the support that led to his victory.

The former Minister of State for Petroleum added that he would work with the other contestant in the election for the good of Bayelsans.

He tweeted, “Yesterday, I emerged as the Governorship Candidate of our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) to contest the November 11th, 2023 Governorship election of our beloved state, Bayelsa.

“This is not a personal victory, it is a collective one. Our party has once again demonstrated what true democracy is, how elections should be – peaceful, credible and reflective of the people’s wishes.

“I thank the other aspirants. As a party and as a people we owe them a debt of gratitude. I do not see their move as one of ambition, all I see, all that can be seen is true love and patriotism for our state and party.

“I thank members of our great party who came out en masse to vote. I know the dream that spurred you on – a better Bayelsa, a more accountable state, a truly prosperous state and the original Glory of All Lands.

“Together we will achieve that. I will work with the other aspirants and party stakeholders and we will create the Bayelsa we all yearn for, we will make every Bayelsan proud of our state.

“Our brothers and sisters from other political divides must have watched how the APC elections went. We demand the same decorum in the general elections. Bayelsans deserve the right to freely exercise their franchise, they must have a stake in their own state.”