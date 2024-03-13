Swiatek, Wozniacki Clash in Indian Wells Quarter-finals

World number one Iga Swiatek is set to clash with Caroline Wozniacki in the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

In a swift encounter, Poland’s Swiatek dispatched Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in straight sets 6-1, 6-2, taking just over an hour to secure victory.

Meanwhile, Denmark’s Wozniacki secured her place in the quarter-finals after defeating three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber in 90 minutes, with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-2. This marks Wozniacki’s first WTA 1000 quarter-final since 2019, following her return to the tour.

Reflecting on her upcoming match against Swiatek, former world number one Wozniacki acknowledged the challenge ahead, stating that she will need to bring her “best tennis to compete” with the formidable opponent.

“I think I have obviously commentated some of her matches,” she said. “I know how she’s playing. Obviously she’s playing good tennis, playing powerfully.

“I practiced with her as well a few times after I have come back, during the US Open as well. I know how she plays, but it’s one thing knowing how she plays and also playing against her in a full match.”

Swiatek said on court that she has great respect for Wozniacki.

“I think she’s playing great even after the maternity break. She was fighting to come back.

“I have huge respect. I’m going to prepare like any other, but off the court she’s a great person.”