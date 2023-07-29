Sports
Sweden Beat Italy 5-0 To Reach Women’s World Cup Last 16
Sweden surged into the Women’s World Cup last 16 on Saturday with a 5-0 thumping of Italy that will make their rivals sit up and take notice.
The third-ranked Swedes were comfortable winners in Wellington as the Italians struggled to deal with their set pieces, with Arsenal defender Amanda Ilestedt scoring twice.
Women’s World Cup results on Saturday:
Group F
In Brisbane, Australia
France 2 (Le Sommer 17, Renard 83) Brazil 1 (Debinha 58)
Group G
In Wellington
Sweden 5 (Ilestedt 39, 50, Rolfo 44, Blackstenius 45+1, Blomqvist 90+6) Italy 0
Playing later
Group F
In Perth, Australia (1230 GMT)
Panama v Jamaica
AFP