Sports

Sweden Beat Italy 5-0 To Reach Women’s World Cup Last 16

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
4
World Cup

Sweden surged into the Women’s World Cup last 16 on Saturday with a 5-0 thumping of Italy that will make their rivals sit up and take notice.

The third-ranked Swedes were comfortable winners in Wellington as the Italians struggled to deal with their set pieces, with Arsenal defender Amanda Ilestedt scoring twice.

Women’s World Cup results on Saturday:

Group F

In Brisbane, Australia

France 2 (Le Sommer 17, Renard 83) Brazil 1 (Debinha 58)

Group G

In Wellington

Sweden 5 (Ilestedt 39, 50, Rolfo 44, Blackstenius 45+1, Blomqvist 90+6) Italy 0

Playing later

Group F

In Perth, Australia (1230 GMT)

Panama v Jamaica

AFP

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
4

Related Articles

Sadio Mane

Bayern’s Sadio Mane To Join Ronaldo At Saudi’s Al Nassr

2 hours ago
Guardiola

Saudi League ‘Completely Changed The Market’ – Guardiola

2 hours ago
Verstappen

Verstappen Edges Piastri For Belgian Sprint Race Pole

2 hours ago
Oshoala

Nigeria Beat Country, Oshoala Says After Super Falcons Beat Australia

2 days ago