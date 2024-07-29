Swae Lee Urges Fans Against Voting for Kamala Harris

American singer Swae Lee has publicly advised his fans not to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, in the upcoming election.

Swae Lee criticized Harris and President Joe Biden for sending funds to other countries over the past years, arguing that these resources could have been better used to improve the lives of Americans.

The artist, known for his hit song ‘Sunflower,’ particularly appealed to Black voters, urging them not to let sentiment influence their decision in the upcoming election. He warned that such sentiments could lead to unfavorable outcomes.

In a series of posts on X, Lee wrote: “Do not vote for Kamala !!! Do your research on that whole camp.

“I pay over millions in tax dollars every year this man [President Biden] sent it to a whole nother country! Those lil dollars that come off your checks they gave it away! Think about that sh*t.

“The money we sent away to every American citizen could’ve gotten a minimal 200 grand think about that but I guess we don’t need the sh*t and y’all standing for Kamala.

“My black people, she don’t do nothing but sign off on things against yall..favour.(us) voting just cuz you think she’s black is not going to end in your favor.”