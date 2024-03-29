Sutton Blames Lukaku’s Chelsea Struggles on Fitness

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has pointed to Romelu Lukaku’s fitness levels as a key factor in his underwhelming performance during his second stint at Stamford Bridge. Lukaku’s departure from Chelsea back to Inter Milan after just one season has raised questions about his suitability for Premier League football.

Sutton, speaking on Mail Sport’s It’s All Kicking Off podcast alongside co-host Ian Ladyman, highlighted Lukaku’s failure to maintain the necessary physical condition for the demands of English football. Despite a promising start that saw Lukaku score on his debut against Arsenal, his form dipped significantly, culminating in a reported falling out with former manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Belgian striker’s struggles have puzzled many, considering the anticipation surrounding his return to Chelsea in the summer of 2021. Sutton’s assessment suggests that Lukaku’s inability to sustain peak fitness levels may have contributed to his inability to meet expectations at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s a bit of a head scratcher really,” Sutton said.

“If you look at Lukaku through patches throughout his career he has been prolific, he has been an enormous handful – he has all the attributes.

“He goes to Chelsea [the second time] and you think “here we go”, he scored in his first game, took all the plaudits away at Arsenal.

“You think this is a really important goal for him – [he] hit the ground running second time around – and then, he just fizzled out.

“I don’t know if he was not in the best condition, in truth, maybe he let himself go a little bit, maybe he lost confidence and he wasn’t the same player – hence heading back to Italy. He’s done well over there and internationally.”