Suspension Emefiele Now, Onanuga Tells Buhari

Bayo Onanuga, an aide to the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has called for the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Onanuga made the call over the hardship introduced on Nigerians by the naira redesign policy introduced by Emefiele.

He expressed surprised that the CBN Governor still remains in his position amid cries from Nigerians who have been hit hard by the policy.

“I am surprised Godwin Emefiele is still sitting pretty in office, without contrition, after he was forced to scrap his ghastly cashless policy.

“President Buhari should suspend him from office. Emefiele should go NOW,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the CBN has announced that old notes remain legal tender in compliance with the directive of the Supreme Court.

The decision came days after the court’s decision which led to an outcry from Nigerians who have had to use money to buy money to survive.

The CBN had last year announced the redesigning of the naira in an effort to curb kidnapping and vote-buying in the general election.

The apex bank then gave a deadline for Nigerians to take their old notes from N200 and above to banks to swap for the newly redesigned ones which were in shortage, leading to scarcity of the naira.