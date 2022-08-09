Suspects Linked To Owo Massacre Arrested – Irabor

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor, has disclosed that the suspects linked to the attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, have been arrested.

Irabor said this during a parley with executives and editors of media organisations in Nigeria.

According to him, the attackers were arrested during joint operations involving the Armed Forces, the Department of Security Services (DSS) and the police.

About 40 people were killed when the gunmen stormed the church on June 5, opened fire on the congregation, and also detonated explosives as the worshippers scampered for safety.