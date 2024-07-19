Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap 11 Passengers On Enugu-Abakaliki Road

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have abducted 11 passengers at the Amechi-Idodo axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki federal highway.

SaharaReporters reported on May 6, 2024 how some gunmen on military uniforms laid siege on the same road for several hours, injuring several passengers. Attack on the road which has become a regular feature happens about four poles apart from two Military checkpoints immediately after crossing Ebonyi/Enugu boundary in Idodo, Nkanu East local government area of Enugu State.

The recent incident happened on Tuesday, 16th July, 2024. Meanwhile the victims, it was gathered, are students from tertiary institutions in Ebonyi State, who were traveling in a commercial bus from Awka, Anambra State to Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The hoodlums, who were said to be herders intercepted the bus at the Amechi-Idodo area before the Enugu/Ebonyi boundary.

A relative of one of the victims, who identified himself Ogene Festus, told some journalists that the kidnappers have contacted the family, demanding a ransom of N30million.

“From where do we get such kind of money? What baffled me is how these criminals will effectively carry out kidnapping in a stretch of less than 1km with seven solid checkpoints. Four military checkpoints and three police checkpoints. Kidnapping on the road increased since Governor Peter Mbah, who hails from Owoh, a neighbouring community to Idodo increased road blocks.”

He added, “From 6pm you see more than 20 security checkpoints from Eke Obinagu to Enugu/Ebonyi boundary, stretch of road that is less than 4km. Yet despite these checkpoints there was no week since May we have not recorded kidnapping of motorists.”

Joshua Ukandu, the Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer, stated that the Enugu State Police Command was actively working to address the situation. He added that the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Augustina Ogbodo, was collaborating with her Enugu counterpart, Kanayo Uzuegbu, to combat the surge in kidnappings along this stretch of the highway.

In response to the growing insecurity, Enugu Governor, Peter Mbah recently directed security agencies to intensify efforts to eradicate the criminal activities plaguing the area.

