Suspected Cultists Kill Tricycle Operator In Anambra

Unknown attackers with firearms and other deadly weapons, who are thought to be members of a cult, have shot and murdered an unnamed tricycle driver.

It was learned that the incident occurred late on Tuesday night close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University’s back gate in Awka.

According to reports, the victim was on his way home when the attackers approached and shot him, leaving him lying in a pool of blood.

An eyewitness, who is a student at the university, said, “Residents and students are currently living in fear due to the incessant killings and shootings.

“For the past two or three days, there have been records of young people being gunned down and that of today (Tuesday) has happened at Unizik school gate in Ifite, Awka.”

The event was verified by the state police public relations officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who stated it was cult-related.

Security personnel have increased monitoring in the region, Ikenga stated.

“Our operatives have been deployed in the area and the situation is closely monitored. Preliminary information showed that the shooting is a result of a cult-related clash between two rival groups.

“Police patrols have been intensified within Awka and other parts of the state,” he said.