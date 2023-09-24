Suspect Nabbed for Injecting Mohbad Not A Nurse – NANNM

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) Lagos State Council, has said the person who injected late singer Mohbad is not a nurse.

The association, in a statement signed by the State Secretary, Toba Odumosu, made this known on Saturday following the singer’s death which occurred on September 12.

The statement read, “The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Lagos State Council, expresses its deepest condolences to the family and associates of the late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as we mourn his tragic passing.

“We fully support the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding his d£ath and urge the relevant authorities to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice for him.

“However, we must stress the importance of professionalism in reporting and conducting this investigation. NANNM is closely monitoring the situation with keen interest. Our preliminary investigations indicate that the individual reportedly taken into custody by the police for providing care to Mohbad is not a registered Nurse.

“We emphasise the critical need to verify the qualifications and professional status of individuals before labelling them as healthcare professionals.

“Furthermore, we call on the investigating authorities and the media to exercise caution and accuracy in their reporting during this investigation. We will not tolerate any misrepresentation of Nurses and the Nursing profession,” the statement reads in part.”