Supreme Court Upholds Treasonable Charge Against Nnamdi Kanu

The treasonable charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has been upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Concise News recalls that Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, since he was re-arrested in 2021.

He was on October 13 last year, discharged by the Appeal Court following his extraordinary rendition from Kenya.

However, the Appeal Court’s decision that favoured the IPOB leader was set aside by the apex court which also acknowledged that he ought not to have has his bail revoked.

The Supreme Court also maintained that the invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home by the Nigerian Army on the 14th of September 2017 was Illegal. Yet it maintained that Mr Kanu is liable and eligible to stand trial