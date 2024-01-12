Supreme Court Upholds Sanwo-Olu’s Election

The Supreme Court has affirmed the victory of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos State, dismissing challenges brought forth by the Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and PDP’s Abdulazeez Adediran, known as Jandor.

Rhodes-Vivour’s case centered on the eligibility of Sanwo-Olu’s running mate, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, alleging that he had renounced his Nigerian citizenship. However, the court ruled that Hamzat is a Nigerian by birth and emphasized that the renunciation of citizenship must be registered by the Nigerian president, a requirement not met by the appellant.

In a decisive move, the court dismissed the appeal by the Labour Party candidate, stating it lacked merit.

Meanwhile, Adediran raised concerns about the name Sanwo-Olu submitted to INEC, asserting a disparity with the name on his WAEC certificate. The Supreme Court, however, deemed the appeal as “academic” and subsequently dismissed it.

The cumulative effect of the Supreme Court’s decisions has solidified Sanwo-Olu’s position as the duly elected governor of Lagos State. This affirmation follows earlier validations of his victory by both the tribunal and the Appeal Court in the state.

The court’s meticulous examination of the legal arguments and its emphasis on proper documentation underscore the significance of adhering to electoral regulations. With these legal hurdles cleared, Governor Sanwo-Olu can now focus on the governance and development of Lagos State without the shadow of electoral challenges.