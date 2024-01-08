Supreme Court Upholds Alia’s Election as Benue Governor

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal challenging the election victory of Governor Hycinth Alia in Benue State. The apex court affirmed the electoral triumph of the former priest turned politician, dismissing the appeal brought forth by Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sebastian Hon, Uba’s legal representative, withdrew the appeal, leading to the apex court’s decisive ruling in favor of Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC). This decision comes after the Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Abuja had previously upheld Alia’s election, following the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) declaration of his victory in the March 18 governorship poll.

The Court of Appeal, while affirming Alia’s win, emphasized its lack of jurisdiction to hear the petition, categorizing it as a pre-election matter. The court directed Uba to pursue the forgery allegations against Deputy Governor Sam Ode at the high court and noted the failure to substantiate the forgery claims against Ode beyond a reasonable doubt.

Despite these earlier legal setbacks, Titus Uba persisted in challenging the election outcome and took the matter to the Supreme Court on Monday. However, the apex court ultimately dismissed the appeal, solidifying Hycinth Alia’s position as the legitimate governor of Benue State.

This legal victory for Alia, a first-time governorship contender, marks a significant political shift in Benue State, where he successfully wrested power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Alia now follows in the footsteps of Samuel Ortom, the PDP governor who held office for eight years before his electoral defeat.