Supreme Court Reserves Judgment in Ogun Gov Election Appeal

The Supreme Court has held back its judgment in the appeal filed by Oladipupo Adebutu challenging the majority decision of the Court of Appeal that upheld Dapo Abiodun’s election as the governor of Ogun State.

A five-member panel, led by Justice John Okoro, adjourned for judgment after both parties presented their arguments and adopted their processes.

Adebutu is urging the court to annul the election, citing the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) initial cancellation of elections in 99 polling units. INEC had initially ordered fresh elections in those units but later declared Abiodun the winner of the March 2023 election, disregarding the vote margin.

The governor secured victory with a 13,000-vote lead, while the votes from the cancelled polling units amounted to 44,000. Adebutu contends that this discrepancy and INEC’s handling of the situation warrant setting aside the election results.