Supreme Court Judgment on LG Autonomy Takes Immediate Effect – AGF Fagbemi

The Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF Lateef Fagbemi has said the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court on local government autonomy takes immediate effect.

The judgment was delivered 9n Thursday and it will see that local governments get their allocation directly from the federal government.

Reacting, Fagbemi urged LG officials to seize the opportunity to develop their various local governments.

The AGF spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “Naturally one will be happy, should be happy. Nigerians are happy about it. I call it Local Government emancipation judgement because it has really emancipated the Local Governments from the shackles of the past and I hope the Local Government officials will seize the opportunity to develop their various Local Governments.

“The ball is in the Court of the Governors, let us see what they will come out with but the judgement is clear as to what they should do. The judgement is clear as to what consequences will attach to failure or refusal to follow the judgement of the Supreme Court which takes immediate effect.”