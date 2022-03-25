Headline

Supreme Court Affirms Deregistration Of 74 Political Parties

Damola Areo3 hours ago
32
supreme court

The Supreme Court today affirmed the deregistration of 74 political parties in the country by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Nigeria now official has 18 political parties recognised by the INEC.
The apex court said the deregistration of the parties was done in line with the laws and compliance with the extant provisions of the Constitution and Electoral Act.

The INEC had in 2020 deregistered the political parties over their inability to win any election during the 2019 general elections.

Reacting to Friday’s judgment, they described the judgment as a victory for democracy, while also commending INEC Chairman Prof. Yakubu Mahmood for sanitising the Electoral Process.

