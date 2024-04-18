Headline

Support Tinubu, Buhari Urged Arewa Consultative Forum

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
91
Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

Former president Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Buhari made the appeal when he received a delegation from the ACF on Tuesday in Katsina.

This was disclosed by Bashir Ahmad, the ex-president’s former aide.

Ahmad shared on X, “Today, former President @MBuhari received a delegation from the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF). During the visit the former President made a strong plea to the regional forum, urging them to fully support President @officialABAT and his administration in the effective implementation of their policies and programs.”

