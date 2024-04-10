Support Our Leaders, Buhari Urges Nigerians

In his Sallah message on Wednesday, former President Muhammadu Buhari urged Nigerians to support leaders from the lowest to the topmost, at this crucial juncture of the country’s democracy.

This was as he congratulated fellow Muslims on the successful completion of the 30-day Ramadan fasting and the performance of the Eid, just as he urged “all citizens to support our leaders from the local government level to the highest at the center, in their efforts to transform the development landscape of the nation.”

Buhari made the appeal while addressing journalists in Daura, Katsina shortly after observing the Eid prayer. This was disclosed by his aide Garba Shehu.

“Support for our leaders,” Buhari stated, “is a vote for a better tomorrow.”

“It is imperative that we stand united in safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of our nation,” he said, calling on contestants to political offices “to always ensure a smooth succession from one administration to another without stoking communal tensions and obstructing development, irrespective of political party affiliation.”

The former President expressed his appreciation to the people of Daura, his hometown, and the State in general, for according him a warm welcome as indicated by the massive crowd at the Eid prayer ground.

He expressed his happiness at being in the midst of his people after finishing his term as President.