Super Falcons Will Surpass Previous World Cup Achievement – Ebi

Onome Ebi, the captain of the Super Falcons, has once again emphasized the team’s determination to deliver a commendable performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

As the nine-time African champions, they are among the 32 teams vying for glory in the upcoming tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Randy Waldrum’s squad has been drawn into Group B, alongside Canada, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland.

During the previous edition of the tournament in France, the Super Falcons managed to reach the Round of 16 before being eliminated by Germany.

Ebi, who will be participating in her sixth World Cup, expressed confidence that the team from West Africa will surpass their previous achievement in the competition.

“I want to tell Nigerians that we are going to Australia, not just to participate, but to surpass our record in the last outing. I believe we will make Nigerians proud,” the 40-year-old said at the farewell dinner organised for the meeting in Abuja on Saturday night.