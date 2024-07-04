Super Falcons to Face Canada in Pre-Olympic Friendly

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will play Canada in a friendly match on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Sevilla, Spain, as part of their preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games. The Nigerian team will train in Sevilla for two weeks leading up to the tournament, according to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Managed by Randy Waldrum, the Super Falcons previously held the reigning Olympic champions to a 0-0 draw during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

At the Olympics, Nigeria will compete in Group A, facing world champions Spain, Japan, and Brazil. Canada, meanwhile, is grouped with hosts France, Colombia, and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons’ Olympic campaign begins against Brazil on July 25 at the Stade Bordeaux, followed by matches against Spain on July 28 and Japan on July 31 at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.