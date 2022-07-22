Super Falcons Have Mountain To Climb Against Zambia – Plumptre

Super Falcons player, Ashley Plumptre, has said the team has a mountain to climb as they face Zambia for third place in the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Falcons lost the chance to make the final after losing to Morocco via penalties.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of the game, Plumptre admitted that the Falcons had a mountain to climb against the Zambians.

“We have a mountain to surmount, surely, but we are ready and will approach the game like the final match,” defender Ashleigh Plumptre said at Thursday’s pre-match conference.

On his part, head coach Randy Waldrum remains optimistic despite missing three of his key players.

The American said, “We have two players suspended as a result of red cards in the last game, and we also have some players down with an injury. So, there will be changes but we will go for the best legs that would give us victory on Friday.”