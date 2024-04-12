Super Falcons Abandoned After Win Over Banyana — NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has voiced criticism against the South Africa Football Association (SAFA), accusing them of neglecting their responsibilities towards the Super Falcons following the team’s failure to secure the 2024 Paris Olympics ticket.

The Super Falcons secured their qualification with a 1-0 victory over South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in Abuja last Friday. The win propelled Nigeria into the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament for the first time in 16 years.

Ruth David, the NFF’s Director of Competitions, revealed that the South African Football Association authorities showed a lack of support for the Super Falcons immediately after the decisive match. David expressed disappointment in SAFA’s failure to provide necessary assistance to the Nigerian team in the aftermath of their qualification.

“SAFA officials made it clear that we were thenceforth on our own. They said the bus would not move us to anywhere again, that their responsibilities ended with the final whistle. They only took us back to the hotel, and no longer detailed security personnel for the delegation.

“We must commend the Charge d’Affaires in the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, Mr. Alexander Tope Ajayi for all his efforts.

“He made the team feel comfortable and at home right from our arrival, organized dinner for the team and mobilized and provided transport for Nigerians based in Pretoria to come to the stadium and support the team.

“He also organized transport and saw the team off to the airport on departure,” she said.

The Tunisian referee, Dorsaf Ganouati’s final whistle confirmed Nigeria’s qualification over South Africa, resulting in the Super Falcons joining Brazil, Spain, and Japan in Group C of this year’s Olympic Tournament.