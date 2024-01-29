Super Eagles Yet to Play Best – Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has said the current squad playing for Nigeria at the ongoing AFCON in Ivory Coast is yet to play it’s best.

The Eagles drew their first game against Equitorial Guinea but managed to secure wins against Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau to seal a spot in the Round of 16.

Clashing with Cameroon, the Eagles showed dominance with Osimhen providing an assist that enabled Ademola Lookman to get the opener for Nigeria. Lookman later scored a brace that secured a spot for Nigeria in the quarter finals.

Osimhen will now lead the squad as they face Angola in a bid to reach the Semi finals.

“I cannot lie, we haven’t played the best of our football yet. I think the whole team has this mentality of winning, we want to win,” Osimhen told reporters.

“For me we are more like a family than just players. So for me it is important to have this mentality of winning.

“I want to give kudos to my defenders. They have been focused since the start of this competition. We also have a good goalkeeper [Nwabali]. We want to keep this momentum going.”