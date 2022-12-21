Super Eagles Would Have Embarrassed Nigeria In Qatar – Siasia

Former Super Eagles player, Samson Siasia, has said the current squad would have embarrassed Nigeria at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Eagles failed to qualify for the tournament after drawing goalless in Kumasi and drawing 1-1 in Abuja to Ghana.

According to Siasia, the games against Ghana was proof of his stance on the Eagles going to Qatar.

“We would have been embarrassed out of the World Cup with shocking score lines,” Siasia told FL.

“The Super Eagles have no business going to the world cup and losing out to the Ghana team we played against is enough proof.”