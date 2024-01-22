Super Eagles Will Face Difficulty Against Guinea-Bissau – Odegbami

1980 AFCON winner, Segun Odegbami, has said the Super Eagles will have a tough last group game in the ongoing AFCON tournament 8n Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles husband the chance of finishing top of the Group A if they beat Guinea-Bissau on Monday.

The team drew 1-1 against Equitorial Guinea and defeated host Ivory Coast 1-0.

Odegbami was in the team’s camp on Sunday to show his support and also motivate the boys.

“I’m here to encourage you and to wish you well because the game against Guinea-Bissau is going to be a tough match.

“It’s going to be a difficult match because that’s how it is in our tradition. When we win a match and we feel the next one will be easy, that’s when it will be difficult.

“So I don’t expect an easy match but calmly do the things you know how to do best under any circumstances you will win and we will be with you here till the end,” he told the players.