Super Eagles to Play Friendly with Saudi Arabia in Portugal

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and Saudi Arabia are poised to collide in a senior international friendly match scheduled to take place in the picturesque city of Portimão, Portugal, on Friday, 13th October 2023.

This face-off comes at a pivotal moment, arriving just a month before the three-time African champions, who recently triumphed over Sao Tome and Principe with a commanding 6-0 victory in their 2023 AFCON final-day qualification game in Uyo, Nigeria, gear up for the quest to secure a coveted spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals. Their journey begins with a home fixture against Lesotho’s formidable Crocodiles.

Amidst the same FIFA window in November, the Eagles are set to take on the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their second match of the qualification series, showcasing their determination and skill on the international stage.

Saudi Arabia’s Green Falcons, on the other hand, are no strangers to the spotlight, and they are poised for a clash of their own, facing Mali’s Eagles at the same venue just four days later. Despite their rich football history, Saudi Arabia has never crossed paths with Nigeria at the senior level.

The historical backdrop of this encounter harks back to the memorable 1989 FIFA U20 World Cup, known then as the FIFA World Youth Championship, when Nigeria and Saudi Arabia first locked horns. In a nail-biting contest, second-half goals by Christopher Ohenhen and Mutiu Adepoju propelled Nigeria to a remarkable comeback, securing a 2-1 victory over the host nation in Riyadh, etching their names in football lore.

The stage for this momentous match is none other than the Estadio Municipal de Portimão, nestled in the stunning Algarve region. This stadium serves as the home ground for Portimonense S.C. and boasts a seating capacity of nearly 10,000 spectators, ensuring that fans will be treated to a spectacle of epic proportions.