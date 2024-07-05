Super Eagles Face Libya in AFCON 2025 Qualifiers

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will kick off their campaign for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with an away match against Libya.

The draw, held in Johannesburg, South Africa, placed Nigeria in Group D alongside Libya, Benin Republic, and Rwanda.

The first two matchdays are scheduled between September 2 and 10, with the remaining qualifiers set for October and November.

In their last encounter during the 2019 AFCON qualifiers, Nigeria triumphed over Libya with a 3-2 victory.

The top two teams from each group will secure a spot in the 2025 AFCON finals, which will take place in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.