Super Eagles Coach, Peseiro Applies To Coach Egyptian Club, Zamalek

Amidst the scrutiny surrounding Nigeria’s head coach, Jose Peseiro, for the Super Eagles’ lackluster performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, reports reveal that Peseiro has applied for the vacant coaching position at Egyptian club Zamalek SC.

According to Egyptian sports website Kooora, Peseiro is among the list of coaches who have submitted their resumes for consideration in the quest to fill the coaching void left by the recent dismissal of Colombian manager Juan Carlos Osorio, who faced termination due to subpar results.

A reliable source within Zamalek confirmed Peseiro’s candidacy, stating, “Jose Peseiro is among the names already nominated to lead Zamalek. But he does not enjoy any preference. He is just one name among many CVs on the board of directors’ table.”

While Peseiro’s decision to throw his hat into the ring for the White Castle’s coaching role may be viewed as a strategic career move, it could potentially strain relations with his current employers, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The 63-year-old Portuguese coach recently signed a new short-term contract with the NFF in the summer.

Peseiro’s tenure with the Super Eagles has come under increased scrutiny following the team’s uninspiring start to the World Cup qualifying campaign, marked by a disappointing 1-1 draw against the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Sunday. As the coaching carousel continues, Peseiro’s dual involvement adds an intriguing layer to the evolving narrative surrounding his future in football management.