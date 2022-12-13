Super Eagles Can Do Better Than Morocco – NFF

The General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, has said the Super Eagles can do better than the Atlas Lions of Morocco who are now in semifinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

According to him, the team only need a thriving atmosphere to attain such.

Sanusi said this while inaugurating the Players Unions’ reconciliation committee, a five-man panel to fully restore peace to the rank of Nigeria’s retired and active football players on Monday.

“Morocco has done exceedingly well for Africa at the ongoing FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar. Nigeria is capable of doing likewise and even better if we have a peaceful atmosphere in which all stakeholders work towards a common, noble goal,” Sanusi said.