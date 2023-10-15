Super Eagles Can Beat Mozambique Without Osimhen – Peseiro

In the lead-up to Monday’s friendly against the Mambas of Mozambique, Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, expressed his unwavering confidence in the depth of his squad, assuring fans and supporters that suitable replacements for the absent Victor Osimhen and Kelechi Iheanacho are at the ready.

Osimhen and Iheanacho have both been ruled out of the game scheduled to take place at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira, dealing a blow to the Nigerian national team. Osimhen’s absence stems from a hamstring injury sustained during the Super Eagles’ recent 2-2 draw against Saudi Arabia, while Iheanacho left the team’s camp for personal reasons, as officially stated by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Despite these setbacks, Coach Peseiro exuded optimism, stating, “We will miss Kelechi and Victor, but we have other good players who can make Nigeria proud. I look at the bench and see players who can step up and take their chances,” Peseiro told thenff.com.