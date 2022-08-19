Sunday Dare Bags Sports Icon Of The Year Award

In recognition of his sterling performance in the development of sports in Nigeria through bold initiatives that has led to astounding results in the sector, the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare was today honoured with the Blueprint Sports Icon of the Year Award.

Declaring the 2021 Blueprint Annual Public Lectures And Impact Series/Awards open at the International Conference Centre, Abuja; the Chairman of the occasion and Governor of Yobe State, Alh. Mai Mala Buni, stated that the Award was in recognition of stellar performances by Nigerians from all walks of life.

He charged the recipients to take advantage of these recognition to do more in their various fields of endeavour so as to continue to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

In a Keynote address, the Guest Speaker, Rtd Gen Abdulraham Dambazzau (PhD), said the award was given in honour of the hardwork and patriotism of the recipients in their service to fatherland .

He, therefore, urged Nigerians in the country and diaspora to emulate the dedication and commitment of the awardees with a view to joining hands of fellowship in the quest to build the nation of our dreams.

Addressing journalists after the award, the Blueprint Sports Icon of the Year and Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare said the honour is a testimony of the achievements of the Ministry and athletes under his watch.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for creating an enabling environment for the sector to thrive, stating that the recognition will spur him further into putting more efforts in the development of youth and sports with a view to ensuring the realisation of the policy objectives of the present administration in the sector.

While stressing that the Ministry will stay through with the template it has already put together, the Minister added, “we will stay focused, not playing for public gallery but for podium performances”.