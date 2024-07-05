Sunak Tenders Resignation Letter

Rishi Sunak has resigned as Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace in a departure audience with King Charles following a crushing defeat in the general election.

The Labour Party secured a commanding victory in the election with a huge majority after winning 412 seats.

Sunak delivered his resignation speech outside Downing Street just minutes before meeting with King Charles.

The former Chancellor was the first Prime Minister appointed by King Charles in October 2022.

He said in his resignation speech: “To the country, I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry.

“I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the Government of the United Kingdom must change. And yours is the only judgment that matters.

“I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss.”