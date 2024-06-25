Sultan: Verify Facts Before Public Comments, Sokoto Govt tells Shettima

The Sokoto State Government has called on Vice President Kashim Shettima to ensure he verifies facts before making public statements on sensitive national issues.

The state government’s response follows Vice President Shettima’s public warning during the Northwest Security Summit in Katsina on Monday. It expressed concern that Shettima should have first contacted Governor Ahmed Aliyu to verify reports before commenting on the purported plan to depose Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

In a statement issued by Governor Aliyu’s spokesman, Abubakar Bawa, the Sokoto Government emphasized the importance of having a thorough understanding of national issues before making statements that could impact public perception.

The statement read in part, “We sincerely expected the Vice President to have consulted the Governor before going public.

“As an elder statesman and a father to all he should have facts and figures before judging on issues raised by mischief makers and the mushroom social media handlers known for negative propaganda.

“The fact of the matter is that there was never any attempt to sack the Sultan nor have we sent him any threat regarding that.

“Sultan enjoys all the powers he is entitled to. We never denied him any of his freedom or rights.

“We therefore do not need to be told to guard, protect, and promote the Sultan. It is our sole responsibility.”