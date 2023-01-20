Sultan Of Sokoto Denies Endorsing Obi

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar Muhammad, has denied endorsing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

A report had stated that the monarch urged Nigerians to hold him responsible if Obi failed to become president in 2023.

Reacting, the monarch, via a statement, said those behind the report should back it up with evidence.

The statement reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, the statement is fake because such an irresponsible write-up, credited to him, could not have emanated from anywhere near or around His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President of NSCIA.

“It would interest Nigerians to know that the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was not one of those that paid a visit to the palace, whether on Wednesday or Thursday.

“The simple challenge is to ask them to publish a copy of the letter purportedly written by the Sultan or a video or audio clip where he endorsed Peter Obi and denied APC’s Tinubu as contained in their peddled fakeness.”