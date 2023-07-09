Sultan Of Sokoto Condemns Quran Burning In Sweden

Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, strongly denounced the act of burning the Quran in front of the primary mosque in Stockholm, Sweden.

In a statement released by Professor Salisu Shehu, the Deputy Secretary-General of NSCIA, the Sultan characterized the action as both provocative and blasphemous.

He also expressed deep concern over the desecration of Islamic symbols by European nations, suggesting that such acts revealed a lack of fairness and decorum.

The Sultan, while urging Muslims to maintain their peaceful demeanor, called upon the Swedish authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure that justice is served.

He added, “It is ironic that a blasphemous act of the current magnitude would be allowed in a country often celebrated as one of the most peaceful in the entire Europe. The council is particularly shocked that the supposedly intelligent and civilised Swedish police would fail to restrain, thereby tacitly granting permission for an individual to carry out such an obvious offensive and provocative act of burning a holy book.

“By all measures, European countries that permit or tacitly support sacrilegious acts against Islamic symbols of faith and veneration have fallen short of justice, fairness, honour, and decorum. They have caused irredeemable damage to their image as civilised and humane nations. In the eyes of the Muslim world, their proclamation of democracy, human rights, freedom of religion and similar grandstanding postures are nothing but a façade.”

“The council calls on the Swedish authorities to as a matter of urgency investigate the matter, make the report public and ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done.”

In addition, the Sultan stated that no holy boook should be desecrated in any manner.

“It is our strongest and surest belief that Sweden would never allow its national flag to be burnt in such an ignoble manner, not to talk of burning the Bible,” he added.