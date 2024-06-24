Sultan Must Be Jealously Guarded, Shettima Tells Sokoto Govt

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, must be guarded jealously.

Shettima said this to the Sokoto State government at the ongoing North West Peace & Security Summit in Katsina State.

“In all developmental issues in this country, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, I want to use him as a point of reference to recognise and appreciate all our royal fathers present here.”

“And to the deputy governor of Sokoto, I have a simple message for you, Yes, the Sultan is the Sultan of Sokoto, but he is much more than that; he represents an idea, he is an Institution, that all of us in this country need to jealousy guard, protect, promote, preserve and project for the growth of our nation,” Shettima said.

The vice president’s words followed an alarm raised by the Executive Director of Muslim Rights Council (MURIC), Prof. Isiaq Akintola, that the Sokoto government is allegedly plotting to depose the Sultan.