Sultan Declares Sunday As first Dhul-Qadah 1444AH

Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, has officially announced that Sunday, May 21, will mark the commencement of Dhul-Qadah 1444AH.

According to a statement released on Saturday by Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs at the Sultanate Council of Sokoto, the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, in collaboration with the National Moon Sighting Committee, did not receive any credible reports confirming the sighting of the crescent of Dhul-Qadah 1444AH on Friday.

Consequently, Saturday, May 20, will be recognized as the 30th day of Shawwal 1444AH. The sultan has acknowledged this report and has consequently declared Sunday, May 21, as the first day of Dhul-Qadah 1444AH, as per the Islamic calendar.

Dhul-Qadah, one of the four holy months in Islam, holds the position of the 11th month on the Islamic calendar and precedes the month of Dhul-Hijjah.