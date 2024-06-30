Suicide Bombings Returning Due to FG’s Lacklustre – Atiku

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has said that it is a sad development that the ugly incidents of terrorism are resurfacing and, indeed, metastasising in the North-East.

The reported attack by suicide bombers at a wedding reception, funeral procession, and a hospital on Saturday stands condemned, he said in a statement.

Concise News reported that multiple suicide bombings were recorded in Borno on Saturday. However, the level of casualty is yet to be ascertained.

Reacting, Atiku said, “It is unfortunate that much of the pushback that had been achieved against the Boko Haram terror sect are being cancelled, owing mainly to the government’s lacklustre posture to hold firmly on the frontline.

“It is thus important to call on the federal authorities to wake up to their responsibility and to make sure that the North-East does not slide back into a theatre of terrorism and extreme violence.

“My condolences go to the families of victims of these attacks, and it is my prayer that God grants a peaceful repose to the souls of the departed. -AA”