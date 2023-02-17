Sue Banks Rejecting Old Naira Notes, Lagos Attorney General Urges Lagosians

The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, has urged Lagosians to sue any bank or institution that rejects the old naira notes.

This is as he stated that the Supreme Court Order maintaining the legal tender tendency of the old naira notes supercedes the federal government’s stance rendering them useless.

Onigbanjo said this when he appeared for an interview on TVC on the naira redesign policy.

He said, “There is a contract between a customer and a bank that says when you bring your money to us you can have it back on demand. Any bank that refuses to give the money on demand has violated the terms and conditions of that contract and can be sued. I will advise Lagosians who have experienced suffering and injury as a result of the situation to press charges.”

Onigbanjo lamented the fact that Nigerians were buying their own money, adding that, “Even the producers of goods and services are losing money due to the scarcity of new notes to purchase their products easily.”