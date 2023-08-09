Subsidy Removal Will Reduce Carbon Dioxide Emissions – Shettima

On Tuesday, Vice President Kashim Shettima highlighted that the elimination of fuel subsidy in Nigeria is predicted to result in a substantial reduction of over 15 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions within a single year.

These remarks were made during a one-day workshop arranged by the National Council on Climate Change. The workshop’s theme was “Unpacking the outcomes of the 58 sessions of the subsidiary bodies of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.”

Represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Senator Ibrahim Hassan, Shettima underscored that Nigeria’s progress was aligning with its targets for nationally determined contributions.

“At the onset of this administration, President Bola Tinubu took the bold step to put an end to the petrol subsidy. Preliminary analysis conducted by the National Council on Climate Change on the co-benefits of fuel subsidy removal indicates that there has been about a 30 per cent reduction in daily fuel consumption, amounting to about 20 million litres, equivalent to an estimated daily saving of 42,800 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

“When projected over one year, it amounts to over 15 million tonnes of CO2 saved, representing about 40 per cent greenhouse gas reduction from the baseline projection of 45 million metric tonnes of total GHG carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030. This places Nigeria on course to achieve our NDC targets ahead of time,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Director General of the NCCC, Dr Salisu Dahiru, said there was a need for Nigeria to prepare adequately for COP28 and other statutory meetings.