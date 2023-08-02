Subsidy Removal: Protesters Pull Down National Assembly Gate

In a display of intense frustration, protesters forcefully brought down the gates of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Led by the Organised Labour leaders, Joe Ajaero of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Festus Osifo of the Trade Union Congress, the demonstrators initially requested that the security operatives present at the legislative building open the gates to permit them to express their grievances peacefully.

However, when the security officials did not comply with the protesters’ request, tempers flared, and the angry workers took matters into their own hands, forcibly pulling down the gates. They surged into the assembly complex, using this as a means to vent their strong feelings of discontent.