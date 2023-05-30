Subsidy Removal: NMDPRA Boss Blames Fuel Queues On Panic-Buying

The Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed, has said the queues noticed in filling stations across the country are caused by panic-buying on the part of consumers.

On Monday, President Bola Tinubu, during his inaugural speech, said fuel subsidy has been removed. The news was welcomed with panic-buying of petrol as some filling stations immediately began hoarding and even selling at expensive prices.

Addressing newsmen, NMDPRA CEO welcome the removal of the fuel subsidy, just as he called for calm, noting that the removal was in line with the law.

He said, “The pronouncement by Mr President this morning on the removal of sun=bsidy on premium motor spirit is in tandem with the provisions of the law. The PIA provided that the subsidy should be removed last year February and the National Assembly also provided a budget for subsidy in 2022 and up to 2023. So, the pronouncement by the President is in line with the provisions of the law.

“The good thing about it is that NNPC, the supplier, has been struggling. For NNPC to survive, this action is actually necessary and urgent as possible.

“For now, we are going to be engaging with NNPC to ensure there is continuous flow of fuel products, especially premium motor spirit., and continue to prevent any shortfall in the country.

“We have noticed a few queues, especially in the FCT and other parts of the country. It is just panic buying or reaction to the pronouncement by Mr President. We have called all and sundry to take it easy because the law has taken its course and we as regulators will ensure that the consumers are not taken advantage of. And we are going to be working with the consumer protection agency to make sure that we abide by the provisions of the law.

“We are also calling on all the marketing companies, especially the big ones, to please continue to open up their filling stations and that there should not be any hoarding because the regulators are also going to look after that.”