Subsidy: PDP Wants Dialogue Between FG, Labour Unions

PDP Urges Genuine Dialogue with Stakeholders

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called upon the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu to engage in sincere and meaningful dialogue with organized labor and other stakeholders regarding the removal of petroleum subsidy.

The party emphasized the importance of reaching a fair and reasonable solution through consultations and discussions.

Concerns Over Quick Subsidy Removal

During a retreat for elected officials on the PDP platform held in Bauchi, the party expressed concerns over the hasty removal of the subsidy without adequate consultation.

In a communique signed by the acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, the PDP highlighted the need for proper engagement and the involvement of relevant stakeholders in decision-making processes.

Prioritizing Good Governance and Unity

The retreat focused on various aspects of good governance, democratic accountability, and the party’s role in opposition.

The PDP emphasized the importance of unity within the party and across the nation. It called on its elected officials to deliver quality governance and uphold the principles of fairness and justice.