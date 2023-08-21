Subsidy Palliative: Fintiri Names Implementation Committee

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has set up a 20 man committee to handle the distribution of palliatives aimed at cushioning the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the people in the state.

The Adamawa State Palliatives Coordination and Distribution Committee comprise of various Organisations, Agencies, Groups and Individuals who are to oversee the collection and distribution of palliatives to the people of Adamawa State.

Items to be distributed in the first instance include mainly grains and foodstuff.

The high level Palliatives Committee which is to be inaugurated on Thursday 24th August, 2023 at 11am at the Conference Hall Government House Yola has the Secretary to the State Government

Hon. Awwal D Tukur as Chairman.

Others include:

1. HRH Amna Shelleng

2. HRM Hama Bachama

3. 2 Members of NASS

4. 2 members of the State Assembly

5. Hon Commissioner RRR

6. Head of Service

7. Chairman Algon

8. Brigade Commander

9. Air Force Base Commander

10. Commissioner of Police

11. Director DSS

12. Commandant Civil Defence Corps

13. Representative CAN

14. Representative Muslim Council

15. Representative NUJ

16. Representative NLC

17. Representative TUC

18. Representative NCWS

19. ADSEMA – to serve as Secretariat.