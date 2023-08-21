Subsidy Palliative: Fintiri Names Implementation Committee
Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has set up a 20 man committee to handle the distribution of palliatives aimed at cushioning the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the people in the state.
The Adamawa State Palliatives Coordination and Distribution Committee comprise of various Organisations, Agencies, Groups and Individuals who are to oversee the collection and distribution of palliatives to the people of Adamawa State.
Items to be distributed in the first instance include mainly grains and foodstuff.
The high level Palliatives Committee which is to be inaugurated on Thursday 24th August, 2023 at 11am at the Conference Hall Government House Yola has the Secretary to the State Government
Hon. Awwal D Tukur as Chairman.
Others include:
1. HRH Amna Shelleng
2. HRM Hama Bachama
3. 2 Members of NASS
4. 2 members of the State Assembly
5. Hon Commissioner RRR
6. Head of Service
7. Chairman Algon
8. Brigade Commander
9. Air Force Base Commander
10. Commissioner of Police
11. Director DSS
12. Commandant Civil Defence Corps
13. Representative CAN
14. Representative Muslim Council
15. Representative NUJ
16. Representative NLC
17. Representative TUC
18. Representative NCWS
19. ADSEMA – to serve as Secretariat.